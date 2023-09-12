Eugenia “Jennie” Beebe of Cutchogue died on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. She was 88 years old.

Jennie was born on Oct. 27, 1934, in Mattituck to Stephanie (née Barsczewski) and Michael Sawicki.

In her younger years she worked on the family farm. She later would become an owner of the Cutchogue Diner. She also was affiliated with the Tolendal Inn in Mattituck, the Southold Luncheonette and the Southold Sweet Shop. She was a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

Predeceased by her first and second husbands Walter Kapustka and William M. Beebe; and son Paul Kapustka; Jennie is survived by her children Joan Kapustka Rempe (Gary) of Southold and Stephan Kapustka of Southold; grandson Dylan Kapustka; and daughter-in-law Ingrid Reunis of Cutchogue.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.

Memorial donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League or Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church would be appreciated.

