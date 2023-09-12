Barbara Jean Weeks, 80, of Wading River, N.Y., passed away on Sept. 1, 2023.

Barbara, the daughter of the late Stephen and Veronica Stanko, was born in Richmond, Va. on Nov. 22, 1942.

Barbara is survived by her dearly loved husband, Ray Weeks­, a romance that spanned nearly 60 years. Barb and Ray were utterly devoted to each other and to their beloved daughters.

A fifth-grade teacher at Miller Avenue School for 25 years, Barb loved her students and they loved her. Barbara enjoyed boating, traveling to inns throughout New England, and more than anything, spending time with her cherished grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Ray, Barbara is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (John) Keane of Baiting Hollow, N.Y., Alison (Ryan) Jackson of Barrington, R.I.; and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Ryan and Sean Keane, and Logan and Hannah Jackson. Barbara was predeceased by her younger brother Robert.

Funeral services are private.

The family asks for donations to be made in Barbara’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

