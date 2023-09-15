Eileen Ethel Oddon, 91, of Mattituck passed away September 12, 2023.

She was born on Sept. 10, 1932 in New York, N.Y.

Eileen was a talented artist who specialized in painting seascapes, landscapes, the old west and some portraits. Her artwork captured the beauty and essence of nature and people. In adition to her passion for art, Eileen also enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She created beautiful baby blankets, sweaters, hats and quilts, gloves and mittens with love and care.

Eileen is survived by her two daughters, Vicky Canuso of Wellington, FL and Judith Klipp of Wading River, N.Y.; and her two sons Daniel Oddon of Lexington, NC and David Oddon of Mattituck, N.Y. She also has seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Oddon and eldest son Richard W. Oddon.

A memorial service for Eileen will be held at a later date. The details of the service will be shared with family and friends when arrangements are finalized.

