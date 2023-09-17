Marion Drozd Denyse of Riverhead died September 14, 2023. She was 91.

Born Feb. 3, 1932 in Jamesport, she was the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Zaweski) Andruszkiewicz.

She was a graduate of Riverhead high school, class of 1949 and married George Denyse in 2016. Ms. Drozd Denyse owned Down’s General Store a deli in Aquebogue, worked at Homeside Florist and retired from Talmage’s Greenhouse.

Her family said she enjoyed traveling, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, reading, visiting casinos and was an avid N.Y. Jets fan.

She was predeceased by her two husbands Stanley Drozd and George Denyse; two brothers Frank and Joseph Andruszkiewicz; and sister Antoinette Woronka; and is survived by her children Stanley (Jeannie) of Riverhead, Deborah Mullin (John) of Oxford, N.Y., Mark (Theresa) of N.C., Jhane Drozd (Richard) of N. C., Thomas (Jean) of Fl., Joseph (Cheryl) of Wading River; her brother William Anderson (Linda) of Riverhead; sister-in-law Barbara Anderson of Jamesport; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service with a mass for her intention is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Church followed by burial at St. Johns Cemetery.

