Merriel L. Quinn of Riverhead died September 13, 2023 at her residence. She was 89.

Born Nov. 11, 1933 in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Merlin and Leonora (Oppenheim) Yeager.

She was a graduate of Riverhead high school and married Joseph Quinn, who predeceased her in 2013. Ms. Quinn worked as a nurse in the local area and was dedicated to her patients. She was a member of the Ladies of the Moose and VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Ms. Quinn is survived by her son Joseph P. Quinn of Riverhead; siblings Butch Yeager of Riverhead and Beverly Godwin of Va.; loving aide Darlene Woddby;granddaughter Heather Brown; nephews Eddie and Roy Yeager; great-grandchildren Serenity and Malakai Moore, Anthony Hill and Jeremiah Fasone.

A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for Living Water Full Gospel Church, 24 Shade Tree Lane, Riverhead, N.Y. 11901.

Arrangements are under the direction of McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.