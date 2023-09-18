Daily Update: Town struggles to attract marijuana shops; Coastal Cleanup Day postponed

Marijuana product at a dispensary in California, where recreational marijuana was legal first. (Credit: Dank Depot/Flickr)

Here are the headlines for Monday, September 18, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead struggling to attract marijuana shops

Coastal Cleanup Day postponed until Sept. 23

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Documentary filmmakers want to tell the story of Plum Island

Life Lessons from Peconic Landing: Katherine Bach

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Sword play in the sunshine: The Reporter gets a lesson in fencing

Shelter Island ‘Over the Hill Softball Game’ on deck: Players welcome

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Apple picking at Woodside Orchards

SOUTHFORKER

Cristina Peffer designs absolutely dreamy digs

Four hands on deck! A R.Aire mash-up of Greece and Spain

