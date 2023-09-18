Frances L. Allen of Riverhead and formerly of Greenport died Sept. 17, 2023. She was 99.

Born April 14, 1924, in East Quogue, she was the daughter of Peter and Martha (Koczenska) Kruk. She worked at Pell Fish Market, Wickham’s Fruit Farm and was a homemaker.

Ms. Allen was a past vice president of North Fork Animal Welfare League and enjoyed crocheting, cooking and watching “General Hospital.”

She was predeceased by her husband, William Allen, who died in 1990; four brothers and three sisters. Ms. Allen is survived by her daughter, Janet (James) Anderson of Riverhead; son, Robert Allen; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 21, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. and interment at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.

