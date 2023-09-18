July 12, 1989 – September 10, 2023

Ollie T. Crump Jr., beloved husband, devoted father, and cherished son, passed away on Sept. 10, 2023, in Florida. He was born on July 12, 1989, in Charleston, N.C. Ollie served in the U.S. Army and leaves behind a legacy of honor and dedication.

Ollie’s life was celebrated during a visitation service at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, located at 406 East Main St., Riverhead, NY 11901 on Sept. 18.

Ollie was a man of strong character who touched many lives throughout his journey. Devoted to his family above all else, he leaves behind his loving wife, Keisa, and their children, Liliy, Jordan, and Alana. Ollie’s caring nature extended to his parents as well; he is survived by his mother, Yvonne, and father, Ollie Sr., both of whom were a constant source of support and inspiration for him.

In addition to his immediate family, Ollie leaves behind his dear brother, Nicholas, and sister, Jennifer, who shared countless memories together throughout the years. Their bond was unbreakable, filled with love and laughter that will forever remain an indelible part of their lives.

Ollie’s military service holds a special place in the hearts of those who knew him. He served his country with unwavering bravery and commitment in the U.S. Army. Ollie’s selflessness and courage are an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Beyond his military accomplishments, Ollie had an incredible zest for life. He had a love for adventure and exploring the world around him. Whether it was hiking in breathtaking landscapes or trying new cuisines, Ollie was always up for an exciting journey, making memories that will be cherished by his loved ones.

Ollie had a vibrant personality that captivated everyone he encountered. His infectious laughter and warm smile would brighten any room. He had a natural ability to connect with others on a deep level, making him a trusted friend to many.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may we honor his memory by embracing life’s adventures and cherishing our loved ones just as he did.

