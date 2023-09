David Michael Ligon, formerly of Riverhead, died Sept. 16, 2023, in Georgia. He was 60.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.