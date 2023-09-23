Blue Waves drop first league volleyball game of the season

Kaysee Mojo digs one out. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Longwood 3, Riverhead 1 After reeling off three straight volleyball wins over William Floyd, Brentwood and Central Islip to start the league season, the Riverhead girls volleyball team was stymied Monday against Longwood, losing 3-1 at Riverhead High School.

Not only had the Blue Waves been undefeated in League I up to that point, they also had not dropped a set — winning 3-0 in each of the previous matches. But following a dominant performance in the first set, winning 25-18, the Blue Waves got their first taste of adversity as Longwood came storming back in the second frame.

The lead swung back and forth and the game was tied 25-25 in the waning moments after a nifty Kayleanne Campbell kill where she craftily tapped it over, finding the empty space on the floor, forcing a win-by-two scenario. But Longwood (2-3 League I) showed resilience and fought to win the next two points to tie the match at 1-1.

“After that second set we looked a little bit tired,” Riverhead head coach Rose Horton said. “I don’t know if it was us playing since 2:45 waiting for them to get here or what, but we just didn’t have that same energy.”

Riverhead (3-1, League I) ended up dropping the next two sets, 25-16 and 25-22. Whether it was being tired or losing confidence, Riverhead just didn’t have that finishers’ mentality going down the stretch.

With a 3-0 start to the league, the Blue Waves find themselves in uncharted territory after compiling 2-13 and 3-11 records the last two years. But this year’s team now features eight seniors, the growing pains have subsided and newer, brighter things are ahead.

“If you would have seen Riverhead volleyball two years ago, it is nowhere close to where we are now,” Horton said. “I’m very proud of the hard work these girls have put in. We have never started this strong since I’ve been the coach here.”

The pieces are there for Riverhead. Lucia Mannetta is a dominant presence up front along with Campbell. Mannetta and Campbell combined for 15 kills against Longwood. Campbell also added four crucial blocks at the net side. Freshman Leandra North was electric at the net, showing skill beyond her years and posting eight kills herself when given the opportunity.

Riverhead has athleticism throughout the court, getting to tough volleys and keeping the ball in play with Adriana Martinez, Logan Pilon, Kaysee Mojo and libero Tifany Perez. Martinez had 21 assists over the course of the match, constantly setting up her team for success. Olivia Smith and Claire Normoyle add a different element up front, giving opponents a different look with different touches around the net.

“I don’t think we walk out there thinking we should win but this wasn’t the game I wanted us to lose,” Horton said. “I tell them that I want them to have confidence. That they are better than they think they are. They have grit. They want to win. They will win. And if they have that mindset then I think we can be nothing but successful.”

There’s no time to sulk in defeat as the Blue Waves get back in action on Wednesday on their home court again against Ward Melville. The Patriots are a perennial volleyball powerhouse and sit atop the league with a 4-0 league record — winning every game in straight sets.

“The girls created their own road map of the season,” Horton said. “They knew we would have bumps in the road and that we would have to bounce back. Well, here’s our first bump. Now we have to come back mentally stronger to fight for the entire five sets next time if needed.”