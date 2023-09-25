Daily Update: Wildcats defeat Kings Park in early season victory, 2-0
Here are the headlines for Monday, September 25, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wildcats defeat Kings Park in early season victory, 2-0
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork Community Theatre’s graveyard tour expands to Cutchogue
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Islanders play an historic match: First school soccer team in decades is victorious
NORTHFORKER
Fright Fest: Six North Fork Halloween events
SOUTHFORKER
Starr Power: Celebrating legendary East End chef Starr Boggs
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
