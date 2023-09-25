Jan. 18, 1939 – Sept. 19, 2023

RuthAnn Lapinski Strasser, a long-time resident of Riverhead, passed away on Sept. 19 in Bradenton, Fla., after a long illness.

She is survived by her husband Robert Strasser of Bradenton; her daughter Brenda Horwitz, M.D. (Brett Horwitz, M.D.) of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.; her son Peter Lapinski of Sarasota, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Lex and Olivia Horwitz of Philadelphia, Pa.

She was a graduate of Riverhead High School in 1956 and St. Joseph’s College in 1983 and was employed by Central Suffolk Hospital for 20 years and by Brookhaven Memorial Hospital for 20 years.

She was an avid reader and, in her later years, enjoyed playing golf and traveling. She loved and always talked about Riverhead and her many friends.

Burial arrangements will be made at a later date.

