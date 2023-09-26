Benjamin Kowalchuk, longtime Peconic resident, died on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. He was 99 years old.

Benjamin was born Aug. 23, 1924, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Helen (née Dryzuk) and Jacob Kowalchuk. He was one of four children. He graduated from Westbury High School. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force and served from 1943 to 1946. After his military service, he attended Pratt Institute where he attained his bachelor’s degree.

He married the love of his life, Joan Doyle, in Garden City, N.Y., in 1950. Together they had four children. In his professional career, Benjamin worked as an electrical engineer for AT&T for 30 years.

Predeceased by his wife, Joan Kowalchuk; children Patricia and William; and siblings Paul, Mary and Elaine, Benjamin is survived by his children Richard Kowalchuk of Virginia and Susan Kowalchuk of Pennsylvania; and grandchildren Morgan Kowalchuk, Alyssa Simon, Ariel Simon and Adria Simon.

A celebration of Benjamin’s life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Kanas Center For Hospice Care, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

