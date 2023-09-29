Daily Update: Tim Hubbard, Angela DeVito debate in first public forum
Here are the headlines for Friday, September 29, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck Fire District expansion up for vote
Residents air concerns about Southold Community Housing Plan
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shine on, shine on, Sept. 29, 2023
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork this October
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of September 29
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: the Katana-tini
8 ways to embrace fall on the South Fork
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
