Gustav Bartra of Riverhead died Sept. 27, 2023 in Patchogue.

Born in Peru Oct. 18, 1943, he was the son of Gustavo Bartra Valdivieso and Amelia Razzeto Reategui. He studied at the Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, married Janet Bartra (Shaffer) and worked as an electrical engineer in Manhattan.

Family states that he was passionate about soccer, genealogy, history and traveling.

He is survived by his wife Janet of Riverhead, his children and grandchildren.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home of Riverhead arranged a private cremation.