David Michael Ligon was born April 18, 1963, to Georgia Hansen and Frederick Ligon Jr. in Riverhead, N.Y. Michael was the second of two children. He was called Mike or Dave by many but was also known as “Puddin.” Michael gained his wings on Sept. 16, 2023, in Powder Springs, Ga., where he resided with his wife, Dawn, and two dogs, Teddy Bear and Hope.

Michael went through the Riverhead Central School District growing up and then joined the Army after high school. He went through life helping his family and friends, watching NASCAR, the Giants, the Yankees and making everyone around him laugh. Although he was full of jokes, he was also kind and loving and welcomed anyone in his presence. Two of his favorite titles were dad and grandfather. He would have given anything to see his children and grandchildren happy. They were truly his pride and joy. Besides being a father and grandfather, he was a loving son, brother, husband, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. To know him was to love him. To truly honor him, we must go through life smiling and finding joy in even the littlest things.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frederick Ligon Jr.; son Justin Ligon; uncles Richard and John Ligon, Aly Hansen and Bob Foster; and aunt Shirley Ligon.

Michael leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Dawn Ligon; mother and stepfather, Georgia Hale and John Hale; mother-in-law Valerie Connelly; two brothers, Frederick Ligon III and Mark Pothier; two children J’von Ligon and Ashley Robinson; four grandchildren, Jayla Robinson, Anijah Robinson, Jasmine Ligon and Kaylani Henderson; three sisters-in-law, Kimberly Ligon, Lori Connelly and Liz Pothier; two brothers-in-law, Billy Connelly and Tommy Connelly; three nieces Tia Elder, Kimberlyn Ligon and Michaela Ligon; four nephews, Dashawn Ligon, Chaki Ligon, Tahj Ligon and Billy Connelly; and a host of cousins and friends.

Services were held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, N.Y.

