Bulah Mae Patterson of Georgia, formerly of Riverhead, died Sept. 24, 2023. She was 83.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 59 Anchor St., Riverhead. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at Riverhead Cemetery on Pulaski Street.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.