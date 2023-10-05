Madeline Margaret Madrazo, 90, entered into rest Sept. 7, 2023. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 14, at 11:30 a.m. at Riverhead Cemetery, Roanoke Ave., Riverhead. Rev. Dr. Philip F. Hardt, from Riverhead United Methodist Church, will officiate.

Ms. Madrazo (Watson) was born Nov. 22, 1932, to the late Edward D. Tunstall and Madeline V. Tunstall of Freeport. She moved to Riverhead with her first husband George W. Watson and raised five children. They were former owners of the LeValley Press ­— print shop on Roanoke Ave., Riverhead.

She later moved to Springhill, Fla. with her second husband, Raymond Madrazo. She was a member of the Riverhead United Methodist Church and later and active member of Springhill United Methodist Church and Methodist Women Ministry. She later moved to Augusta, Ga. to be closer to her youngest daughter and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, George W. Watson; her second husband, Raymond Madrazo; brother, Mortimer H. Tunstall; a grandson, Christopher E. Fisher; and a stepson, Bruce P. Madrazo.

Surviving family members left to cherish her memory include daughters, Deborah A. Lamendola (Jerry), Virginia W. Fisher (Robert), and Florence W. Tucker; sons, Charles W. Watson (Michelle) and Edward D. Watson (April); a stepson, Raymond Madrazo (Teresa); five grandchildren, Jessica Tucker, Kristyn Smith (Trey), Eric Fisher, Cecilia Watson (Teddy), and Christina Rindone (Giancarlo); two step-grandchildren, Thalia Osbourn (Michael), and Bruce Madrazo (Marisa), and nine great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to the McLaughlin_Heppner Funeral Home.