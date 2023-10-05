Julia L. Bryant of Riverhead died Oct. 2, 2023 at home. She was 90.

Born Nov. 25, 1932 in Beaufort, N.C., she was the daughter of James Davis and Helen (Jones) Davis.

She married the late Omero Bryant and worked as a housekeeper in Sag Harbor. Family says Ms. Bryant enjoyed time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband Omero in 1977 and daughter Kaye Turpin in 2023 and is survived by daughter Faye Penn of Coram; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Long Island National Cemetery.