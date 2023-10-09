Patti-Jo Deerkoski Tocci of Riverhead died on Oct. 7, 2023, at the age of 57. She retired as a registered nurse at Central Suffolk Hospital and was a member of Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.