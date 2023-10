Jacqueline Trojanowski of Jamesport died Oct. 8. She was 91.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Burial will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.