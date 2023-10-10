Frank R. Genovese

Frank R. Genovese of Southold, N.Y., and Venice, Fla., died at home under hospice care on Oct. 4, 2023, after a long illness. He was 79.

He was born in Fort Smith, Ark., where his father was stationed during World War II. Frank grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Xaverian High School, where he later worked for many years as a chemistry teacher and then as the school psychologist. He earned his B.A. and M.A. from Columbia University and his Professional Diploma in school psychology and Ph.D. in child psychology from St. John’s University.

Frank and his wife, Joan Marshall Genovese, moved to Rockville Centre, where they lived for 25 years. He did post-doctoral studies at Hofstra University in marriage and family counseling. He had a private practice as a psychologist and family therapist and became an adjunct professor of family therapy in the graduate school at Hofstra University.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, having enjoyed 20 years of retirement in Southold. He is also survived by his brother, Richard, of Cranford, N.J., and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett.

Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial contributions to East End Hospice, American Cancer Society and Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

