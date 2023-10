Natalia Castro-Chacon of Shirley died Friday, October 6, 2023. She was 73.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the New Jerusalem Church, 177 Doctors Path, Riverhead, N.Y. 11901.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Westhampton Cemetery in Westhampton, N.Y.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.