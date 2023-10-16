Thomas Francis McCarney

January 29, 1960 – October 10, 2023

Thomas Francis McCarney, 63, of Wading River, N.Y., died peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 10, 2023. His death ended a months-long battle with leukemia during which he was surrounded by his loving wife, Lisa Jones McCarney, two children, John Thomas and Katherine Ann, brother James Gerard McCarney of Manhasset, N.Y., as well as other family members and close friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Francis Patrick McCarney, and older sister, Maryann McCarney, and is survived by his brother and mother, Helen Halpin McCarney.

Mr. McCarney was raised in Manhasset, where he attended St. Mary’s elementary and high schools. After taking a business degree from Old Dominion University, he developed his skills on Wall Street before teaming up with his wife to form a bus company, McCarney Tours, Inc. Capitalizing on a shortage of quality bus stock, they assembled a fleet of luxury buses, which serviced line runs to Atlantic City, newly created specialty tours and school district activities across the greater metropolitan area. McCarney Tours soon became the gold standard for quality bus service in the Northeast.

During COVID, Mr. McCarney set upon a new venture, North Fork Oyster Company, Inc., where he developed innovative aquaculture techniques utilizing the natural upwelling off the North Fork of Long Island. His critically acclaimed “Sound Sweets” are now featured in fine restaurants throughout the tri-state area. Mr. McCarney was an avid sports fan with unfailing loyalty to the Boston Bruins and New York Football Giants.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Mary’s Church in Manhasset. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton, N.Y. (kentanimalshelter.com) would be appreciated.

