Dorothy Elizabeth Mazzaferro

Dorothy Elizabeth (née Young) Mazzaferro, lifelong resident of Southold, died on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. She was 96 years old.

Dorothy was born on Aug. 10, 1927, in Greenport to Helen G. (née Sayre) and Raymond I. Young. She was one of three children. Raised in Southold, she graduated from Southold Junior/Senior High School.

On June 19, 1955, in Mattituck, N.Y., she married the love of her life, Frank J. Mazzaferro. Together they made their home in Southold and raised three children.

For a brief period of time, Dorothy lived in Meriden, Conn., and Yalesville, Conn.

She was a member of First Universalist Church of Southold.

Predeceased by her husband, Frank, in 2016; her siblings Harold Young and Kathryn Mazzaferro; and brother-in-law Frederick Mazzaferro; Dorothy is survived by her children John D. Mazzaferro (Karen) of Indian Trail, N.C., Robert A. Mazzaferro of Shelter Island, and Thomas J. Mazzaferro of Lindenhurst, N.Y.; grandchildren Kaitie Mazzaferro of Sherrillsford, N.C., Michael Mazzaferro of Peconic, and Rachel Mazzaferro of New York, N.Y.; and sister-in-law Bette Young of South Carolina.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Valerie Freseman. Interment will be private at Cutchogue Cemetery.

