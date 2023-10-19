Carolann F. Quinn of Southold, died on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 85 years old.

Carolann was born on March 7, 1938 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Florence V. (née Brust) and William G. Pedersen. She was one of five children. She attended Saint Pancras Grammar School and graduated from Dominican Commercial High School in Jamaica, N.Y.

On May 10, 1958, she married the love of her life, the late Robert D. Quinn at Saint Pancras Church in Glendale, N.Y. Together they had two children.

In her professional career, Carolann worked as a secretary for Elite Customs Brokers for 25 years. She was also a stay at home mother and loved doting on her family. She was a member of Saint Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport and part of the Rosary Society.

Predeceased by her husband Robert; son Stephen Quinn; and brother Gene Pedersen; Carolann is survived by her children Mary Miller of Binghamton, N.Y. and Christopher Quinn of Middle Village, N.Y.; grandchildren Dan, Griffin, Jennifer, Gabriel, Dave, Jack, Michelle, Desiree, Michael, Daveigh, Liam, Aodhan, Kyle, Dominick, Christina, Elena and Evan; and siblings Paul Pedersen, Marty Pedersen and Mary Pedersen. The family received friends on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Piotr Narkiewicz. Interment was private at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

