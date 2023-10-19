George L. Penny, IV of Southold, former Southold Town Councilman and former owner of Penny Lumber, died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. He was 80.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, Oct. 22 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor James Cubie from the Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.