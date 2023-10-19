William J. Corbin of Riverhead died Oct. 15, 2023. He was 92.

Born May 29, 1931 in Lancaster County, Va. he was the son of James and Susie (Campbell) Corbin.

Mr. Corbin served in the US Air Force and in 1984, married Jenny Trent. He served as a driver for a concrete company, was a member of the Tyre Lodge, order of Eastern Star, and family said he enjoyed gardening.

Mr. Corbin is survived by his spouse, Jenny of Riverhead; children Michelle of North Carolina and William Jr. of Riverhead; and step-daughter Monette of South Carolina.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Unity Baptist Church, Factory Avenue, Mattituck. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery.

McLaughlin-Heppner is serving the family.