Jerina A. Fisher of Mattituck died suddenly in Aquebogue on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. She was 52 years old.

Jerina was born on May 8, 1971 in Southampton to Margaretha J. (née van Ryswyk) and Herbert A. Fisher, Sr. She was one of three children. She attended Mattituck/Cutchogue Elementary School and Westhampton BOCES, attaining her IEP Diploma. She was a member of the Mattituck Presbyterian Church, and her church family was very important to her. Jerina enjoyed camping with her family when she was younger. She was also very creative and artistic. She liked to draw, make jewelry and dreamed of being a fashion designer one day.

Predeceased by her parents, Jerina is survived by her siblings Herbert Fisher, Jr. of Manorville, N.Y. and Susan Tyler of Mattituck; nephews Zachary Tyler and Justin Tyler; niece Abby Tyler; aunt/godmother Lorraine van Ryswyk; and many cousins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 20 at noon at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor James Cubie. Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

