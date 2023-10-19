Harold Roy Sinko

His name was Harold Roy Sinko. He was best recognized as Roy the Barber. He had a small shop in Riverhead on the corner down by the lower traffic circle.

He gave haircuts to many customers, police officers, judges, lawyers, military men, small children who grew up and had children whose hair he then cut. He also had New York City executives stop in and get the ‘Roy’ haircut before they went to the Hamptons.

He lost his battle with kidney cancer and passed away Oct. 13, 2023 at his mobile home in Riverhead surrounded by his family and friends and his dog, Chico.

He is survived by his son Roy and wife Grace; grandchildren Tiffany and Rebecca of Tenn.; son Stephen and daughter Germaine of Fla.; daughter Laura of Mass.; brother Robert of Aquebogue; and his companion of many years Mary Butkus of Riverhead.

He was a good listener and always tried to help where he could. He will be missed.

Services were private to family only.

