August 26, 1935 – October 25, 2023

Saverio (Sam) Joseph Camarda, a proud firefighter with the FDNY in Brooklyn, passed away on Oct. 25, 2023, at the age of 88. Born on Aug. 26, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Sam dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community until his retirement from the fire department.

Sam’s commitment to his career as a firefighter was unparalleled. He served with unwavering bravery and selflessness, always putting the safety of others above his own. Throughout his years of service, Sam became a respected and beloved member of the FDNY family. His dedication to duty and willingness to go above and beyond earned him the admiration and respect of all who worked alongside him.

Outside of his career, Sam was a devoted family man. He married Eleanor, and together they created a joyful home filled with warmth and love. They raised four children: Melinda, Jeffrey (Sara), Ronald (Joanne), and Angela (Arthur) Byrns. Sam cherished each moment spent with them. Family vacations were a special time to gather with family and friends at Walt Disney World. Sam took great pride in watching them grow into successful individuals. In addition to being a loving father, Sam was an adoring grandfather to six doting grandchildren: Stephen (Tracy), Gary (Erin), Rachel, Anthony (Krista), Jeffrey, and Arthur. Their smiles brought immense joy to Sam’s life, and he cherished every opportunity to create lasting memories with them. He also found great delight in the arrival of two great-granddaughters, Chelsea and Kate. Sam is survived by a loving sister Angelina Castiglione and brother Carl Camarda, and his lifelong best friend Vincent “Bob” Ferrigno.

Sam was predeceased by many beloved family and friends, including his father Angelo Camarda, his mother Prudenzia Camarda (Casdia), and his nephew Joseph Castiglione.

Throughout his life, Sam embodied courage, resilience, and kindness. He possessed an unwavering sense of integrity that served as an inspiration to all who knew him. His dedication not only to his profession but also to his family and friends will forever be remembered.

A visitation is scheduled for Oct. 30 at the Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home located at 406 E Main St in Riverhead from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and from 7 to 9:30 p.m. On Oct. 31, a funeral service will take place at Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Riverhead at 9:30 a.m. Sam’s final resting place will be Saint Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale, N.Y.

Sam’s memory will live on in the hearts of his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, great-granddaughters, and all those who were fortunate enough to have known him. His legacy as a courageous firefighter and devoted family man will forever inspire others to live with compassion and selflessness.

Family would like consideration of a donation to east End Hospice in lieu of flowers in Sam’s memory.

