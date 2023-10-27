Mary Ellen Deduck of Riverhead died Oct. 4, 2023. She was 78.

Born in Greenport Jan. 26, 1945, she was the daughter of Paul and Catherine (Conklin) Deduck. She earned a bachelor’s degree, and her career included teaching and administrative positions. She was also a business owner.

She is survived by her sisters Kathy LaPier of Arlington, Va. and Patricia Evans of Austin, Tx.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and she will be buried at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport, N.Y.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home is serving the family.