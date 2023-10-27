Mary Ellen Deduck
Mary Ellen Deduck of Riverhead died Oct. 4, 2023. She was 78.
Born in Greenport Jan. 26, 1945, she was the daughter of Paul and Catherine (Conklin) Deduck. She earned a bachelor’s degree, and her career included teaching and administrative positions. She was also a business owner.
She is survived by her sisters Kathy LaPier of Arlington, Va. and Patricia Evans of Austin, Tx.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and she will be buried at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport, N.Y.
Horton-Mathie Funeral Home is serving the family.