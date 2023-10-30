May 8, 1948 — October 25, 2023

Elizabeth McDonough, also known affectionately as Betty Caviano, touched the lives of many as an executive assistant in the field of finance. With a successful career spent working for Prudential in Manhattan, N.Y., she left an indelible mark on her colleagues and friends. Elizabeth’s unwavering dedication to her profession earned her the respect and admiration of all who had the privilege of working alongside her.

Born on May 8, 1948, in Gloucester, Mass., Elizabeth embodied the values of hard work and perseverance instilled in her from an early age. Throughout her life, she carried these principles with grace and unwavering determination.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Elizabeth cherished her family dearly. She shared a loving bond with Frank Caviano, her devoted husband. Their mutual support and shared joys formed a solid foundation for their life together. Elizabeth’s love extended to her siblings as well. John, Tom, Mary and Winifred Dodge held special places in her heart, each sibling adding their own unique touch to Elizabeth’s life.

Elizabeth McDonough’s compassionate spirit and warm nature endeared her to friends far and wide. Her genuine interest in others made it easy for connections to grow into lifelong friendships. Known for being a good listener and offering sound advice when needed most, Elizabeth enriched the lives of those fortunate enough to call her a friend.

On Oct. 25, 2023, Elizabeth left this world peacefully in Port Jefferson, N.Y. but left behind countless memories that will forever remain etched in our hearts. Although saddened by our loss, we take solace in the knowledge that Elizabeth’s legacy lives on through the impact she had on those around her.

To honor and celebrate her remarkable life, memorial and prayer services will be held. The memorial service will take place at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. A prayer service will follow at the same location starting at 6 p.m.

This is a paid notice.