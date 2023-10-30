Keith E. Curven of Aquebogue died at Peconic Bay Medical Center Oct. 27, 2023. He was 60.

Born in Southampton March 12, 1963, he was the son of Edward and Patricia (Balser) Curven. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1980 and married Mindy (Clay) in 1993 in Riverhead.

Mr. Curven was the owner of Home Cosmetics by KC and family said he enjoyed fishing, creating and building things.

Predeceased by his mother, Patricia Curven, he is survived by his wife, Mindy, and son, Austin, of Aquebogue; his father, Howard, of New Jersey; and siblings, Terri Nash and Brenda Loetscher, both of Florida.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations are requested for Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, P.O. Box 677, Center Moriches, NY 11934.