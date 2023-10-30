Thomas F. Cruso

June 20,1940 to October 23, 2023

Tom Cruso was born in Suffern, N.Y. to Carolyn Sutherland Cruso and Thomas Cruso. Tom and his siblings, Kathleen Cruso Hollowell and Rob Cruso, grew up with both parents working. Since Tom was the oldest, he looked after his brother and sister. His mother began entrusting him with making dinner for the family most nights, which led him to become a talented cook and later a great food and wine connoisseur.

Tom also excelled at golf and won several junior tournaments. When playing golf, he displayed great focus, skill and a wonderful attitude. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Hohokus, N.J. and went on to Penn State, where he met his beloved wife, Patricia Ann Bean Cruso. It was love at first sight. They were married on Sept. 2, 1961.

Tom graduated from Penn State with a degree in business and worked for Allstate Insurance Co. for 32 years, ultimately becoming regional vice president of Long Island. This career brought him and Pat to various New York towns and cities, then to the Allstate Home Office in Northbrook, Ill., near Chicago, and later returning to New York where they lived in Huntington on Long Island. After retiring from Allstate, he became a financial advisor, doing business as Cruso Associates Inc., an affiliate of Raymond James. He was a trusted advisor to his many clients.

He served on various boards including: Long Island Association, United Way of Long Island, where he was board chair for many years, and the Hubbard Street Dance Co. in Chicago. After moving to Riverhead in 2006, he served as chair of the board of the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency. He was also a board member of the Highlands Home Owners’ Association including a term as chair. Tom was dedicated to civic duty.

He and Pat enjoyed traveling. They visited the Caribbean and Hawaii, made multiple trips to Italy and took Baltic Sea and Danube River cruises. Tom loved golf, cooking, wine, dining out, socializing with friends and family and spending time with his children, Carolyn and her partner, David Will, and Paul and his wife, Christine Cruso, and his granddaughter, Grace.

Tom was a bold, intelligent, generous, vibrant and humorous man, and a lover of life who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The memory of Tom serves as an inspiration.

A memorial and gathering will be held at the Jamesport Meeting house on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The family has established the Thomas F. Cruso Fund at the United Way of LI. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in his name unitedwayli.org/ThomasFCruso.

This is a paid notice.