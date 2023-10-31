Joan Mary Katulak

Joan Mary (née Kosar) Katulak of Woodbury, N.Y., and formerly of Calverton, born Nov. 23, 1938, age 84, passed away peacefully in Huntington Hospital after a brief illness on Oct. 30, 2023.

Joan was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Greenpoint, Brooklyn, N.Y., at age 18. She raised her family in Valley Stream, N.Y., and spent her later years in Gloucester, Mass., to be near her son. She then returned to her home state of New York.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Katulak Sr., and is survived by her son Frank Katulak and his wife, Mary, her granddaughter Hilary Katulak and her husband, Tariq Ali. In addition, she is survived by her son Russel Katulak and his wife, Lisa, and her grandchildren Nicholas and Dana Katulak. She is also survived by extended family and was especially close to her niece Marie Zimmerman.

Joan was a woman of faith, an animal lover, a talented knitter, sewer and a craft enthusiast. She also enjoyed reading and was a lifelong learner.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

