Daily Update

Daily Update: East End Food Market kicks off holiday season Nov. 11

By Riverhead News-Review

As proposed, the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead would be transformed into an ‘East End Food Hub.’ (Credit: Rendering courtesy of East End Food Institute and Garnett DePasquale Projects)

Here are the headlines for Friday, November 10, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic Community School moves to Cutchogue

East End Food Market kicks off holiday season Nov. 11

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Popular Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck shutters for the season due to lack of Fraser trees

Opening of season proves bay scallops are hard to find

After six wet weekends, the apple farmers are hurting

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

World War II Shelter Island vets recall service: Vivid memories of combat

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Nov. 10, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Get fresh oysters 24/7 with Little Ram Oyster Co.’s Oyster Automat

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of November 10

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Calissa’s When in Crete

Winemaker Rich Olsen-Harbich’s new book explores eastern Long Island viticulture

Related Content