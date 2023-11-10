Robert W. Ceckowsk

Robert W. Ceckowski of Riverhead died Nov. 7, 2023 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 75.

Born January 3, 1948 in Port Jefferson, he was the son of Leo and Anna (Sodol) Ceckowski. Mr. Ceckowski graduated Riverhead High School and worked as a truck driver for Eagle Chevrolet. He was also a race car driver and family said he enjoyed racing.

Mr. Ceckowski was predeceased by his parents; brothers Leo and Frank; and nephew Billy. He is survived by sons Andrej (Amanda) and Branden (Corinne) both of Calverton; nephew Ed Ceckowski; and ex-wife and lifelong friend, Linda Ceckowski-Reid.

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, and a funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested to be made to Victory Junction, kylepetty.com.

This is a paid post.