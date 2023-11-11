John Edwin Cashwell, Sr. of Southold, and formerly of Mt. Airy, NC, passed away at home with his family by his side on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at the age of 85.

The family has chosen to remember John’s life privately at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

John was a lover of animals and he and his wife owned many dogs throughout their marriage. In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations to be sent to the North Fork Animal Shelter located at 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY 11958 or online at northforkanimalwelfareleague.org.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family. For those wishing to leave messages of sympathy or personal condolences, please visit their website at defriestgrattan.com.

