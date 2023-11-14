Brian K. Williams of Flanders died at home Nov. 7, 2023. He was 52.

Born in Riverhead March 27, 1971, he was the son of Oscar and Dolores (Boyd) Williams. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1990 and married Julie Green.

Mr. Williams served as Commissioner of the Flanders Fire Department since 2005 and as a Park Ranger and Fire Marshal for the Town of Southampton. Family said he enjoyed football.

Mr. Williams was predeceased by his parents and his siblings Marie Williams and Veronica Boyd. He is survived by his wife, Julie Green; children Kiara Cabrera and Saivon Williams; step-children Shatamia Green, Dominique Brown, Keith Brown, Shayla Bell and Aliyah Chavis; and siblings Teresa Williams, Robert Smothers, Greg Williams, Gary Boyd, José Perez, Ebony Garcia-Williams and Karen Garcia-Williams.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. with Firematic services at 7 p.m. at Flanders Firehouse, 19 Firehouse Lane, Riverhead; and Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ, 87 Old Quogue Road, Riverhead. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.