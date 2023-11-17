Daily update: Marine Center hotline helps save chilly sea turtles

A Kemp’s ridley sea turtle stranded on a New York beach due to cold stunning. (photo credit: New York Marine Rescue Center)

Here are the headlines for Friday, November 17, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hotline helps save cold-stunned sea turtles

Holiday Light Show returns to Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board approves 2024 budget

Business group funds new hospital bed

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Getting ready for Thanksgiving on Shelter Island

News from Goat Hill

NORTHFORKER

Open arms and cold brews at The Branch

SOUTHFORKER

Southside sips: A Brix & Rye inspired elixir

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

