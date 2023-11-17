Michael A. SantoPietro passed away Nov. 12, 2023, in Calverton, N.Y. He was born Feb. 7, 1967, in Staten Island, N.Y.

Michael resided at East End Disability Associates’ Barnes Road IRA group home in Manorville, where he received excellent care and had lived a full life since 2008.

Michael was known for his love for guitars and animals. He enjoyed listening to classic heavy metal music and will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor and infectious laugh. Michael always appreciated a good meal, a hot cup of coffee, ice cold beer or a glass of classic Coca-Cola. Michael loved to keep busy and took great pride in working. He retired from working at Stop & Shop in 2019.

Michael passed away surrounded by his loving family, including his nieces and nephews: Mia (Nicholas) Pinnix, Erick Ramos Jr., Luciana Ramos, Bianca DeRusso, Rosa DeRusso and Selena Ramos. He is survived by sisters, Christina (Erik Ramos) SantoPietro and Lisa SantoPietro, as well as his brother, Peter SantoPietro.

In memory of Michael’s life and to honor his passing, visitation services were held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead on Nov. 16. A prayer service was held that evening as well.

