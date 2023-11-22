Nicholas Anthony Ferreri, a beloved member of the community, veteran and a dedicated machinist, passed away on Nov. 20, 2023, in Riverhead, N.Y.

He was born on Nov. 3, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Nicholas lived a life filled with love, hard work and devotion to his family and friends.

Nicholas served our country with pride as a member of the military from 1950 to 1953. His service demonstrated his unwavering commitment to protect the freedoms we hold dear. Nicholas’s bravery and patriotism will forever be remembered and appreciated. His career as a devoted machinist exemplified his passion for precision and craftsmanship which was reflected in everything he did. Nicholas took great pride in his work and always strived for excellence.



Nicholas cherished the company of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, John and Rose Ferreri. Their guidance shaped him into the kind-hearted individual he became. He is survived by his devoted partner, Barbara Freeman, who he lovingly named “his angel.” She stood by his side throughout their shared journey. Their love brought joy to both of their lives, creating precious memories that will be treasured forever.

Nicholas was a loving father to Denise (Frank) Nostro, Donna (George) Wissman, and John Ferreri. He took great pride in watching them grow into successful individuals who carry on his legacy through their own accomplishments. His legacy also lives on through his four adored grandchildren: Desiree, Gregory, Erica and Dana; and his 11 great-grandchildren: Jackson, Luke, Ryder, Eliza, Logan, Gianna, Landon, Chloe, Brandon, Nolan and Gabrielle. Nicholas brought laughter and happiness into their lives with every moment spent together. He leaves behind cherished memories that will comfort them during this time of loss.



To honor his memory and pay tribute to the remarkable life he led, visitation services will be held on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home located at 406 E Main St, Riverhead. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nicholas’s life. Following the visitation, a burial service will take place at Calverton National Cemetery, located at 210 Princeton Boulevard, Calverton.

Nicholas Anthony Ferreri touched the lives of many with his kindness and unwavering dedication. He leaves behind a legacy that will forever be remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the love he shared and find solace in the memories that remain with us. May Nicholas Anthony Ferreri rest in eternal peace and may his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

