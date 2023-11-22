Peter R. Kruszon of Riverhead died on Nov. 21, 2023 at East End Hospice Kanas Center. He was 83.

Born June 19, 1940, in Greenport, he was the son of John and Sophie (Ruskowski) Kruszon. He graduated Riverhead High School in 1958 and married Bernadette (Piekarski) in October of 1963 in Newark, N.J.

He served as a teacher at BOCES in Riverhead and worked at G.A. Luce Hardware in Riverhead. He was a member of St. Isidore Church, Riverhead Lions Club and Riverhead Polish Independent Club. He enjoyed boat racing for years around the country, NASCAR, golf and polka dancing.

Mr. Kruszon was predeceased by his parents and siblings John, Anna Doroski, Alice McClellan and Barbara and is survived by his wife, Bernadette of Riverhead; children Peter (Karen) of Md. and Debbie (John) Waldron of Penn,; brother Thomas of Riverhead; grandchildren Alicia (Tim) Krepps, Nicolas Waldron, and Mark and Emily Kruszon.

Visitation will take place Friday, Nov. 24 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Saturday, Nov. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore’s Church followed by interment in St. Isidore’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice Kanas Center and American Cancer Society are appreciated.

