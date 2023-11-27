Aug. 2, 1941 – Nov. 23, 2023

Maryanne Michelle Renz, formerly of Calverton, a creative writer in the field of advertising, passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2023, at Medstar University Hospital, Washington, D.C. She was born Aug. 12, 1941, in Queens.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Maryanne will be remembered most for the love and joy she brought to her family. She was an adored mother to her sons, Mark (Lieske) Renz and Matthew Renz. Her unwavering support and guidance will forever be cherished by them.

Maryanne also held a very special place in her heart for her grandchildren. Brennan, Andrew, Erik, Annika, Finnleigh and Griffin were the light of her life. She showered them with affection and imparted wisdom that they will carry with them always.

In addition to her immediate family, Maryanne is survived by her beloved sister, Margaret (Peggy) Flashberg. Their bond was unbreakable, providing each other with strength throughout their lives.

Maryanne’s love extended far beyond her immediate family. She touched the lives of many through her warm personality and kindheartedness. Her friends and colleagues will always remember her for her contagious laughter and genuine care for others.

A visitation to pay respects to Maryanne will be held Friday, Dec. 1, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass in honor of Maryanne’s life will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Following the visitation, Maryanne will be laid to rest in a burial ceremony at 12:45 p.m. at Saint Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale.

Maryanne’s warm presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy as a talented writer and a caring individual will continue to inspire those who follow in her footsteps.

