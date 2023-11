Hilda Parrish of Southold died Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. She was 63.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Galilee Church of God in Christ, 87 Old Quogue Road, Riverhead. Viewing services will be held at the church starting at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at the Riverhead Cemetery.