Daily Update: Riverhead Applebee’s raises more than $7,000 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

(Nick Grasso photo)

Here are the headlines for November 28, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Applebee’s raises more than $7,000 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck High School Lacrosse stars head for college teams

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School Superintendent reveals budget numbers

NORTHFORKER

Where to donate on the North Fork this Giving Tuesday

SOUTHFORKER

In honor of Giving Tuesday, try to give what you can

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.