Trahmel Jamal Thompson, beloved son, brother, father and friend, passed away on Nov. 22, 2023, at the age of 32 in Calverton, N.Y. He was born on Dec. 3, 1990, in Port Jefferson, N.Y. Trahmel’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of his family and friends, who will fondly remember him for his kind spirit.



Trahmel was a high school graduate who constantly thrived to expand his knowledge and experiences. Trahmel’s presence brought joy into the lives of those he cherished dearly. He leaves behind a loving family that includes his devoted parents Paul and Tara Thompson; his adored siblings Paul Jr., Tayana, Talia, and Tiara; as well as his treasured children Azaria Jean Jordan and Ava Rose Thompson. They will forever hold memories of shared laughter and unconditional love close to their hearts.



In honor of Trahmel’s life and legacy, visitation services will be held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home located at 406 E Main St in Riverhead, N.Y. The visitation events will take place on Nov. 30 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and again from 7 to 9:30 p.m. On Dec. 1, a prayer service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m., followed by Burial in Riverhead Cemetery.



Trahmel Jamal Thompson’s departure has left an irreplaceable void in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy as a loving son, supportive brother, and caring father will forever be cherished. May his soul find eternal serenity as his memory lives on in the hearts and minds of those who remember him with love and admiration.

This is a paid post.