Daily Update: Aguiar delivers final address as Riverhead Town Supervisor

Here are the headlines for December 5, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Aguiar delivers final address as Riverhead Town Supervisor
Time to slow down: deer strikes are up in Suffolk County
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Photos: Greenport’s 2023 Parade of Lights
Southold boys hoops team gets off to rocky start against East Rockaway
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Catherine Stark, elected to the Suffolk County Legislature, arrested Sunday for driving while impaired by drugs
NORTHFORKER
Savor the flavor of Turkey at Southold Mediterranean Restaurant
SOUTHFORKER
New (local) whiskeys for holiday sipping
