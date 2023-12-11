Bozenna Komosa
Bozenna Komosa of Shirley, formerly of Riverhead, died at home Dec. 8, 2023. She was 71.
Born in Poland June 10, 1952, Ms. Komosa worked in childcare and as a homemaker. Family said she was a loving mother, grandmother, caregiver. She was strong and a fighter, they said.
Ms. Komosa is survived by two daughters, Agnieszka Najmula of Shirley and Marzena Foltynski of Allentown, Pa.; and three grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors Monday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association.