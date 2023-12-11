Bozenna Komosa of Shirley, formerly of Riverhead, died at home Dec. 8, 2023. She was 71.

Born in Poland June 10, 1952, Ms. Komosa worked in childcare and as a homemaker. Family said she was a loving mother, grandmother, caregiver. She was strong and a fighter, they said.

Ms. Komosa is survived by two daughters, Agnieszka Najmula of Shirley and Marzena Foltynski of Allentown, Pa.; and three grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association.